Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE

Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE

ISIN: AU0000013070

Anlass der Studie: INITIATION

Empfehlung: BUY - INITIATION

seit: 15.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 8,20

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler

Treasure in a BOX - Initiate Marley Spoon with Buy

Marley Spoon is a leading meal kit delivery company in a still nascent, but

rapidly growing $ 12bn global meal kit market that solves the "What's for

dinner?" problem.

The company has gained impressive traction during the past 5 years, growing

its revenue by 29% p.a. to c. EUR 328m in FY23e and created a sticky customer

base of c. 307k (Q3 2023) with 95% of revenues stemming from recurring

orders. Its subscribers cherish the industry-leading selection of 100+

recipes per week along with high-quality ingredients conveniently delivered

to their homes and the

hassle-free and time-saving cooking experience. Addressing a narrowly

defined customer group willing to pay a price premium for unconventional

and exotic recipes allows Marely Spoon to generate higher contribution

margins than its biggest competitor, despite lower economies of scale.

The meal-kit industry provides an exciting growth opportunity and is

expected to reach $ 51bn sales by 2030 (16% CAGR), mainly driven by

consumers' desire for more convenience, sustainability, and learning

opportunities in their meal preparation. While we expect Marley Spoon to

grow sales at a 10% CAGR (FY2023-26e) due to its strategic shift from

growth to profitability, the company is nonetheless wellsituated to benefit

from increasing e-commerce penetration rates in the global food market.

The recent macroeconomic headwinds and muted consumer sentiment have not

left Marley Spoon unscathed. The company has tempered its marketing

investments due to prospectively unprofitable and inefficient customer

acquisition and has further streamlined its operations with G&A expenses

seen to drop by 18% yoy to c. EUR 64m in 2024e. However, we see the company

to return to sales and subscriber growth in 2024e, although at a slower

pace as Marley Spoon continues to balance its ambitions for long-term

growth with healthy bottom line development. As a result, the company is on

track to achieve a positive operating EBITDA margin of c. 3% (eNuW) and

positive operating cash flow on a group level by 2024e.

In our view, Marley Spoon presents a compelling micro-cap opportunity,

which allows investors to participate in an entrenched D2C brand that looks

set to return to top line growth while substantially improving the bottom

line in FY24e. Trading at 0.37x EV/Sales 2023e, the stock is attractively

valued and we hence initiate the coverage with a BUY and a EUR 8.20 PT based

on DCF.

