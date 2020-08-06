Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.

ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 06.08.2020

Kursziel: CAD1,45

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries

Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt

seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,35 auf CAD 1,45.

Zusammenfassung:

Almonty hat Wandelanleihen im Wert von EUR3,3 Mio. (ca. USD3,7 Mio.)

platziert und ein besichertes Darlehen in Höhe von USD0,5 Mio.

abgeschlossen. Diese Finanzierungsmaßnahmen stellen weitere Schritte zur

Fertigstellung der Finanzierung der Sangdong-Mine dar, auf die bis 2026

voraussichtlich 25% der nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung entfallen wird.

Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103

Mio. Almonty erhielt im Januar von der deutschen Staatsbank KfW ein

verbindliches Verpflichtungsschreiben für ein vorrangiges

Projektfinanzierungsdarlehen in Höhe von USD76 Mio. Die Wandelanleihe und

das besicherte Darlehen reduzieren den Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der

noch zu beschaffen ist, auf rd. USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service

Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser

Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und

der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- /

Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben

ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine

Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu

Investitionen ist mit 3,9x doppelt so hoch wie das des nächst

wettbewerbsfähigeren Wolframprojekts auf der Grundlage dieser Metrik.

Darüber hinaus ist der durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit

0,44% doppelt so hoch wie im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt.

Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der Ressource befinden sich die

Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit =

10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve. Almontys 15-jährige

Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über 210k MTU p.a. hat

einen Mindestpreis von 183 USD/MTU. Dies impliziert einen sicheren

jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.). Die jährliche

WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir

behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, erhöhen jedoch unser Kursziel auf

CAD1,45 (zuvor CAD1,35), um eine geringere Verwässerung als zuvor

modelliert widerzuspiegeln.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty

Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his

BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.35 to CAD 1.45.

Abstract:

Almonty has placed EUR3.3m (ca. USD3.7m) of convertible bonds and also closed

a secured loan of USD0.5m. These financing measures represent further steps

towards the completion of the financing of the Sangdong mine, which is

expected to account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. The total

sum required to construct the mine is USD103m. Almonty received a binding

commitment letter for a USD76m senior project finance loan from the German

state bank KfW in January. The convertible bond and secured loan reduce the

owners' cost portion still to be raised to ca. USD23m. The DSRA (debt

service reserve account) accounts for USD10m of this figure. We expect this

sum to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the

balance of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure.

Once this money has been raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the

USD76m from the KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the

resource to CAPEX ratio at 3.9x is twice the level of the next most

competitive tungsten project on the basis of this metric. Moreover, the

average tungsten grade of 0.44% at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global

average. The high grade of the resource means that Sangdong's cash

operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) are located in

the lowest quartile of the cost curve. Almonty's 15 year 210k MTU p.a.

offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP, has a floor price of

USD183/MTU. This implies a secure annual cashflow of USD16.2m (CAD21.8m).

Annual WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to ramp to ca. 500,000 MTU

by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation but raise our price target to

CAD1.45 (previously: CAD1.35) to reflect lower dilution than we previously

modelled.

