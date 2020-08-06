Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.
Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034
Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: Kaufen
seit: 06.08.2020
Kursziel: CAD1,45
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Almonty Industries
Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt
seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von CAD 1,35 auf CAD 1,45.
Zusammenfassung:
Almonty hat Wandelanleihen im Wert von EUR3,3 Mio. (ca. USD3,7 Mio.)
platziert und ein besichertes Darlehen in Höhe von USD0,5 Mio.
abgeschlossen. Diese Finanzierungsmaßnahmen stellen weitere Schritte zur
Fertigstellung der Finanzierung der Sangdong-Mine dar, auf die bis 2026
voraussichtlich 25% der nichtchinesischen WO3-Versorgung entfallen wird.
Die für den Bau der Sangdong-Mine erforderliche Gesamtsumme beträgt USD103
Mio. Almonty erhielt im Januar von der deutschen Staatsbank KfW ein
verbindliches Verpflichtungsschreiben für ein vorrangiges
Projektfinanzierungsdarlehen in Höhe von USD76 Mio. Die Wandelanleihe und
das besicherte Darlehen reduzieren den Kostenanteil der Eigentümer, der
noch zu beschaffen ist, auf rd. USD23m. Auf das DSRA-Konto (Debt Service
Reserve Account) entfallen USD10 Mio. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dieser
Betrag durch eine Bankgarantie oder eine Kreditlinie finanziert wird und
der Restbetrag von USD13 Mio. aus einer Hybrid- / Mezzanine- /
Anleihenfinanzierungsstruktur stammen wird. Sobald dieses Geld eingeworben
ist, kann Almonty die USD76 Mio. von der KfW abheben. Sangdong hat eine
Lebensdauer von mehreren Jahrzehnten und das Verhältnis von Ressourcen zu
Investitionen ist mit 3,9x doppelt so hoch wie das des nächst
wettbewerbsfähigeren Wolframprojekts auf der Grundlage dieser Metrik.
Darüber hinaus ist der durchschnittliche Wolframgehalt in Sangdong mit
0,44% doppelt so hoch wie im chinesischen und globalen Durchschnitt.
Aufgrund des hohen Gehalts der Ressource befinden sich die
Cash-Betriebskosten von Sangdong bei USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit =
10Kg) im niedrigsten Quartil der Kostenkurve. Almontys 15-jährige
Abnahmevereinbarung mit der Plansee-Tochter GTP über 210k MTU p.a. hat
einen Mindestpreis von 183 USD/MTU. Dies impliziert einen sicheren
jährlichen Cashflow von USD16,2 Mio. (CAD21,5 Mio.). Die jährliche
WO3-Produktion in Sangdong soll auf ca. 500.000 MTU bis 2026 klettern. Wir
behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, erhöhen jedoch unser Kursziel auf
CAD1,45 (zuvor CAD1,35), um eine geringere Verwässerung als zuvor
modelliert widerzuspiegeln.
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Almonty
Industries Inc. (ISIN: CA0203981034). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from CAD 1.35 to CAD 1.45.
Abstract:
Almonty has placed EUR3.3m (ca. USD3.7m) of convertible bonds and also closed
a secured loan of USD0.5m. These financing measures represent further steps
towards the completion of the financing of the Sangdong mine, which is
expected to account for 25% of non-Chinese WO3 supply by 2026. The total
sum required to construct the mine is USD103m. Almonty received a binding
commitment letter for a USD76m senior project finance loan from the German
state bank KfW in January. The convertible bond and secured loan reduce the
owners' cost portion still to be raised to ca. USD23m. The DSRA (debt
service reserve account) accounts for USD10m of this figure. We expect this
sum to be financed through a bank guarantee or line of credit and the
balance of USD13m to stem from a hybrid/mezzanine/bond financing structure.
Once this money has been raised, Almonty will be able to draw down the
USD76m from the KfW. Sangdong has a multi-decade mine life, and the
resource to CAPEX ratio at 3.9x is twice the level of the next most
competitive tungsten project on the basis of this metric. Moreover, the
average tungsten grade of 0.44% at Sangdong is twice the Chinese and global
average. The high grade of the resource means that Sangdong's cash
operating costs at USD106/MTU (MTU = metric ton unit = 10Kg) are located in
the lowest quartile of the cost curve. Almonty's 15 year 210k MTU p.a.
offtake agreement with the Plansee subsidiary, GTP, has a floor price of
USD183/MTU. This implies a secure annual cashflow of USD16.2m (CAD21.8m).
Annual WO3 production at Sangdong is scheduled to ramp to ca. 500,000 MTU
by 2026. We maintain our Buy recommendation but raise our price target to
CAD1.45 (previously: CAD1.35) to reflect lower dilution than we previously
modelled.
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe http://firstberlin.com/imprint/ oder die vollständige Analyse.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21305.pdf
