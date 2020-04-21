^

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG

Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 20.04.2020

Kursziel: 6,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Henrik Markmann

DEAG is well prepared for temporary effects of the Corona crisis

DEAG recently has published its 2019 annual report and confirmed the

preliminary financial key figures. A qualitative guidance for 2020 has been

announced under consideration of the effects caused by the 'corona crisis'.

Sales and earnings slightly below our estimates: In the financial year just

ended, DEAG generated revenue of EUR 185.2m (-7.5% yoy). Consequently, the

company did not fully meet our expectations (MONe: EUR 205.0m) due to lower

consolidation effects of the acquired five companies and a slightly weaker

performance in Q4. We were, however, encouraged by the development of the

gross margin, which improved by 340 bp to 22.6% thanks to a stronger

business in Ticketing amongst others. The EBITDA margin also rose from 7.3%

to 7.6% despite higher personnel costs (average headcount 263 vs.

previously 200) as a result of the acquisitions and the extraordinary

income from the sales of RGL in the prior year (EUR 5.3m). Based on the

increase in D&A primarily due to right-of-use assets for leases from the

changed basis of consolidation the EBIT margin was down (4.2% vs. 5.3% in

the previous year). The consolidated profit before minority interest

amounted to EUR 0.6m and thus is well below the previous year (EUR 6.6m).

Alongside the lower operating earnings this is attributable to both higher

interest expenses resulting from the increased bond and a lower investment

income as well as higher tax expenses. Although the company has already

made purchase price payments in the amount of EUR 9.1m, liquid funds

increased to EUR 46.3m at the end of the year (PY: EUR 36.4m).

Prohibition of major events extended: The core regions Germany and the UK

have also prohibited major events since mid-March after DEAG's third core

market, Switzerland, had already enacted this prohibition early in March.

To date, the company has postponed more than 850 events almost completely

to Q3/20 and Q4/20 and sporadically also to H1/21. Given the recently

extended prohibition for major events in Germany until end of August,

however, we assume that DEAG will have to postpone further events or even

cancel some of them. The other core regions, Switzerland and UK, have

similar prohibitions in place until May. However, we believe that the

restrictions will be extended in these countries as well. It must be noted

in connection with the cancelled events that DEAG has an extensive

insurance coverage when events have to be cancelled with 'orders from

higher authorities' (including COVID-19) which in individual cases does not

only cover the costs but also (part of) the profits.

The company initially had envisaged an increase in sales and EBITDA in the

lower double-digit ranges in the current financial year. Subject to the

further development of the 'corona crisis', however, management also does

not rule out a moderate or even significant decline in sales and EBITDA

though. We believe the effect should not be too negative in Q1 yet as the

operational development had not been affected until early in March

according to the management. We anticipate sales of EUR 24.5m (-3.8% yoy).

Conversely, the second and third quarter will be significantly affected by

the negative effects of the 'corona crisis' on the live entertainment

industry. A cumulated sales contribution of between EUR 91.9m and EUR

125.9m as in Q2 and Q3 of the previous year should be lacking in the

current year for the most part. We expect to see a normalisation of public

life from the fourth quarter onwards which would also result in an increase

in demand for live entertainment.

Impacts on our valuation model: We have significantly reduced our

expectations for 2020 on the back of the extended prohibition of major

events until end of August. We anticipate a decline in sales by 35% yoy.

Although most of the costs are variable, DEAG should not succeed in

sustaining the pleasant margin level reached in 2019. Against this

backdrop, we expect an EBITDA margin of only approx. 5%. That said,

management has taken various actions to unburden the cost basis and to

preserve liquidity. For instance, the company has introduced short-time

work and negotiated an increase and a flexibilisation of the credit lines

with its principal banks. It has also applied for a low-interest loan from

KfW and has optimised debt services. Additionally, DEAG currently makes use

of deferred payments for taxes and social security. While DEAG had liquid

funds of almost EUR 50m as per 31 December, we consider the preventive

measures initiated by management to be reasonable during the current

crisis. As things stand at present, we expect revenue to increase

significantly again and margins to return to the previous level in 2021.

Conclusion: DEAG has successfully concluded the last financial year. Now

the company is facing major challenges because of the 'corona crisis'.

However, the recently extended prohibition of major events in Germany

provides clarity regarding the operational development over the next few

months. The discussions with management have shown that the company is well

prepared for the significant decline in sales and earnings in our view.

Furthermore, this should only be a temporary problem and DEAG is expected

to return to its path of success from 2021. We believe the clearly

disproportionate price decline of the last weeks (-49.8% vs. CDAX -22.0%)

has already priced in a worst-case scenario so the current price level is

an attractive opportunity to buy in. Our price target is reduced to EUR

6.00 as a result of our revised forecast (previously EUR 6.60).

