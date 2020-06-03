^

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG

Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 03.06.2020

Kursziel: 5,80

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Henrik Markmann

DEAG had a good start to crisis year 2020

DEAG recently has published its Q1 report reflecting a good start to the

current financial year despite initial effects caused by the corona

pandemic.

Sales slightly above our expectations: Revenues were slightly up by 2.7% to

EUR 262m in Q1/20 and thus exceeded our expectations (MONe: EUR 24.5m)

despite initial negative effects caused by the 'corona crisis'. Formats

such as 'Disney on Ice' or the Christmas Gardens should have seen a

particularly pleasing development in the first quarter. 'Disney on Ice',

for instance, was additionally performed for the first time in Düsseldorf,

Stuttgart and Geneva and the Christmas Garden sites were doubled to six.

However, DEAG also hosted successful events in the rock/pop as well as

classics & jazz genres with well-known artists such as Papa Roach or Till

Brönner.

In terms of earnings, the company successfully increased its gross margin

to 26.9% (PY: 25.5%) and its EBITDA to EUR 1.2m (PY: EUR 1.0m). On the one

hand, this reflects the success of the higher-margin own events, such as

the Christmas Gardens. On the other hand, DEAG increasingly benefits from

the gradual expansion of its own 'MyTicket' ticketing platform. As a result

of higher D&A due to right-of-use assets for leases (EUR 1.9m vs. EUR 1.0m

in the previous year) with interest expenses being at the prior-year level

(EUR 1.0m) net earnings of EUR -1.8m are lower than in the previous year

(EUR -1.4m). Liquid funds amounted to EUR 50.8m at the end of Q1/20. Thanks

to a smooth settlement by the pandemic insurance so far, DEAG has already

received funds in the medium single-digit million euros. Additionally, the

company has free credit lines of EUR 9.2m, which all in all provides the

company with a comfortable financial framework of EUR 60.0m.

New event formats compensate for sales losses, at least in part: As DEAG

cannot evade the current prohibition of events and gatherings, management

reacted quickly and has offered alternative event formats such as

'BW-Kulturwasen' in Stuttgart or 'Stage Drive Kulturbühne' in Frankfurt.

Concerts, readings, or films hosted as part of these events are taking

place in drive-in cinemas. However, they should have a significantly

smaller attendance. We have lowered our forecasts once again as we no

longer assume that some of the major events scheduled for September and

October will be taking place as initially planned given the development of

the last weeks. For instance, this year's Böhse Onkelz tour is unlikely to

take place as scheduled, which should result in temporary sales losses for

DEAG. Based on the existing insurance coverage, however, this should not

have any adverse effect on earnings. We still assume that important events

in Q4/20, such as the Christmas Gardens, may take place and that advance

sales for events in 2021 will normalise.

Conclusion: DEAG had a good start to the crisis year, taking account of

circumstances. Based on the comfortable capital resources, the insurance

cover in place until the end of this year, as well as the good prospects

for the final quarter we consider DEAG to be well prepared to withstand the

adversities of the corona pandemic. We have slightly reduced our price

target to EUR 5.80 (previously EUR 6.00) due to revised forecasts and

confirm our buy rating.

°