Unternehmen: dynaCERT Inc

ISIN: CA26780A1084

Empfehlung: Buy

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Good news from hydrogen specialist dynaCert Inc.: +++ dynaCERT ACHIEVES

LOCAL AND GLOBAL MILESTONES +++

Q1 2021 may hold a glimpse of life returning to normal for dynaCERT after

the COVID-19 slowdown. The company has achieved growing sales in the

trucking indus-try in North America and in the global mining industry.

dynaCERT is now also one of the 21 members of the Ontario Government

Hydrogen Strategy Working Group. The city of Woodstock emission test was

also completed with success. The company has further entered in discussion

with the World's largest transportation polluters. Finally, dynaCERT made

R&D progress on their non-core Electrolyser.

Sales in the global mining industry

In Q1 2021 dynaCERT has shipped or received confirmed orders from

international mining companies operating in countries as diverse as Brazil,

Russia, China and Peru. The units sold or shipped are the HG-1 HydraGEN,

HG2, HG-4C and the large capacity HG-6C. The company has been very vocal

about targeting the mining industry and this shows positive results in this

sector. We hope that these units used around the world in harsh condition

such an open pit that reaches temperatures of -40 degrees Celsius can help

the company showcase its technology and their advantages for the sector.

Growing sales in the trucking industry in North America

Through their partnership with Karbonkleen, dynaCERT has sold 20 units of

the HG-1 model for their North American continental trucking customers.

Even if small, we al-ways believes that the sales curve would be in a

hockey stick shape and we expect the company to continue registering small

order batches, culminating in a strong entry for this strategic business

sector.

Research & Development

The development of new products such as the Anion Exchange Membrane and the

Cation Exchange Membrane electrolysers that will produce pressurized

Hydrogen. This should enable to cut down pressurized Hydrogen costs and

allows its use in small- and large-scale application sectors such as off-

grid power supply, fuel cells, etc.

Other strategic developments

The company has further concluded a very positive testing phase with the

City of Woodstock, Ontario, demonstrating significant fuel consumption

reduction on its recent Garbage Truck trial. The units installed also

showcased reductions of greenhouse gases. The company has also entered

strategic negotiations with one of the world's largest transporters of

goods.

Conclusion: We remain convinced of the hydrogen specialist. The task now is

to successfully manage the roll-out in the next two years, 2021 and 2022,

with higher unit numbers and to sustainably bring the technology to the

market.

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22215.pdf

