^

Original-Research: MBH Corporation plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MBH Corporation plc

Unternehmen: MBH Corporation plc

ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1.95 EUR (1.66 GBP)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Dario Maugeri, Cosmin Filker

Investment Vehicle that is implementing a buy and hold strategy under

the Agglomeration Methodology

MBH plc is an investment vehicle that connects smart investors to small

profitable international businesses. Currently, MBH's portfolio includes

ten subsidiaries in four segments with local businesses across the UK, New

Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Islands and South-East Asia.

Acquisitions are executed in an accretive manner. After an intense

selection process (i.e. high earnings per share), auditing and due

diligence practices, the target companies are wholly acquired (100%) by

issuance of new MBH shares. Their integration is accomplished efficiently

and effectively by trying to create synergies and ultimately increasing the

total value of the combined entities (i.e. increasing pro-forma group

figures).

Attractive organic growth opportunities and a pipeline of intensive M&A

transactions are key drivers for shareholders' value creation along with

diversification effects and lower risk. The company promotes organic growth

via an earn-out system that provides incentives to middle managers (former

business owners) to generate additional earnings over a specific base (i.e.

on an acquisition value).

Business owners that approach MBH are typically running mature businesses,

looking for new steps or for scaling opportunities for their business. They

continue to run the subsidiaries and have the opportunity to compete in

larger projects as part of a PLC. It is a way to extract wealth by breaking

through their barriers and constraints (i.e. cash or key people) and

bringing the subsidiaries to the next level. MBH also views itself as a

networking site that provides experience, and information as well as

overseeing internal issues among the different subsidiaries. This also has

the potential to roll out SMEs in different markets or locations.

The success of the agglomeration model can be seen in MBH's first half

numbers. Total revenues reached GBP 21.25m (FY2018: sales GBP 15.5m) as

generated by the acquisitions performed in 2018 (GBP 15.9m) and to the new

subsidiaries included in 2019 (GBP 6.05m). EBT was GBP 1.36m and net profit

for the period GBP 1.10m.

The net assets amounted to GBP 30.01m in H1/19. The main items on the

balance sheet were (1) goodwill of GBP 65.44m, stemming from the recent

acquisitions; (2) receivables of GBP 26.60m; (3) contingent considerations

for earn-out to senior managers and directors of GBP 38.35m in current

liabilities and GBP 9.50m in non-current liabilities. Total cash amounted

to GBP 4.63m.

Besides a projected amount of ten M&A transactions per year for the next

three years, we have assumed in our forecasts substantial organic growth

for MBH's SME portfolio. Our revenue estimates were for GBP 52.59m for 2019

and GBP 136.59m in 2020. We give a BUY recommendation based on a calculated

fair value per MBH share of 1.66 GBP (1.95 EUR). The fair value assumes ten

acquisitions per year. At the end of the current financial year 2020, we

assume that the outstanding shares will increase to a total of 86.31

million. This assumption takes into account the so-called EPS-accretive

acquisitions strategy, according to which the dilution effect when issuing

shares for new acquisitions is less than the new EPS contribution.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/20161.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion of English version: 28/02/2020 (3:44 am)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 02/03/2020 (11:00 am)

-übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°