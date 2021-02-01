Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc

ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 5.15 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

KingsIsle M&A provides leap in revenue and earnings and significantly

strengthens US business; Internationalisation of acquired games IPS and

expansion of these online games to further end devices opens up significant

revenue potential; Increase in forecasts and price target

On 18/01/2021, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced the signing of an

agreement for the full acquisition of US game developer KingsIsle

(KingsIsle) Entertainment Inc. KingsIsle, based in Austin, Texas (USA), is

a leading game developer and publisher. KingsIsle's wholly owned MMO games

Wizard101 and Pirate101 (including mobile IP rights) will be transferred to

MGI's gaming portfolio. Both online games have loyal communities and

therefore very sustainable revenues and have generated the majority of

revenues in the US market to date.

The FY2021 revenue guidance for the acquired KingsIsle includes expected

revenue of $32.0 million and expected Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million with

an expected EBITDA margin of 68.0%.

MGI has agreed with the KingsIsle owners on a fixed purchase price of USD

126.0 million and a performance-based purchase price component (earn out)

of up to USD 84.0 million. To finance the M&A, Oaktree Capital, which has a

high level of expertise in the media and gaming sector, has agreed to a

capital increase of EUR 25.0 million, as a result of which this company

will hold a stake of approx. 9.0% in the MGI Group in the future. In our

view, MGI has not only gained a new shareholder, but also a strategic

partner who should provide significant support for the group's further

growth course on the 'financing side'.

According to the company, taking into account the earn-out component, the

EV/EBITDA multiple from the acquisition will be in the range of 5.8x -

7.3x, depending on the growth of KingsIsle in 2021. This valuation is based

on higher revenues, which also generate higher EBITDA, and includes

additional EBITDA that may result from a higher revenue base if an earn-out

becomes due. In light of the potential multiples to be incurred or paid, we

rate the purchase price as favourable.

For us, the KingsIsle acquisition represents a very good strategic step to

once again significantly increase the growth rate in the group's gaming

division and at the same time to leverage significant synergy potentials

within the MGI group (e.g. utilisation of the large player base in North

America & EU or access to particularly efficient in-house marketing). In

addition, this will also significantly strengthen the market position of

the gaming segment in the USA.

Through the acquisition, the company acquires Wizard101 and Pirate101, two

strong online games that have so far generated revenues primarily in the

USA. We are convinced that MGI will succeed in growing significantly,

especially through the increased internationalisation of the acquired

KingsIsle games portfolio. In this context, the strong market position in

Europe with a large player base (cross-selling) should pay off for the

company in particular, opening up considerable additional business

potential. Furthermore, KingsIsle should also be able to benefit from the

cooperation with the media companies of the MGI Group with regard to

targeted and efficient advertising. Furthermore, an expansion of the games

portfolio to other end devices such as consoles or even smartphones offers

additional growth opportunities, especially in Asia.

In view of the very significant KingsIsle acquisition and the expected

positive effects (including synergy effects), we have adjusted our previous

revenue and earnings forecast for the 2021 and 2022 financial years

upwards. In addition, the increased expansion of the mobile gaming business

(e.g. recently announced licensing of the Tripe-A games 'Golf Champions'

and 'Heroes of Twilight') and the promotion of the Asian gaming business

through cooperation with local publishers (e.g. in the case of Trove,

recently launched in closed beta in South Korea) also contributed to the

positive forecast adjustment.

For the current financial year, we now expect revenues of EUR 173.55

million (previously: EUR 145.62 million) and an EBITDA of EUR 47.42 million

(previously: EUR 28.88 million). For the following year 2022, we expect

revenues of EUR 199.88 million (previously: EUR 163.05 million) and an

EBITDA of EUR 55.92 million (previously: EUR 33.90 million).

Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new

target price of EUR5.15 (previously: EUR3.20). In addition to the

significantly raised forecasts, a reduction of the WACC to 7.11%

(previously: 7.70%) has a target price-increasing effect. This reduction is

related to the general lowering of the risk-free interest rate in our

valuation models sine 01/01/2021 to the new lower limit of 0.25%

(previously: 1.00%). An even stronger price target increase is countered by

the dilution effect due to the completed capital increase to finance the

M&A transaction. In view of the current share price level, we continue to

assign a Buy rating and see significant upside potential.

Overall, we see the MGI Group in a good starting position to continue the

successful dynamic growth course within the growth sectors of online gaming

and digital marketing/digital media. The KingsIsle acquisition should

provide additional growth impetus within the gaming segment and also have a

clearly positive effect on the earnings situation due to the expected high

synergy effects. In addition, the Group's own media division provides a

significant competitive advantage and should additionally favour the

expansion of the market position in the gaming segment.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

