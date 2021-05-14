Original-Research: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Unternehmen: Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

ISIN: CA80412L1076

Anlass der Studie: Management Interview

Empfehlung: Management Interview

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers

'Oxbow acquisition is transformative for Saturn and will transform us into

a leading producer and land holder throughout Saskatchewan '

GBC AG: Mr. Jeffrey, you have just announced a massive transaction. Can you

explain us how transformative this moment is for the future of the company?

John Jeffrey: The magnitude of this transaction is enormous and will

transform Saturn into a leading producer and land holder throughout

Saskatchewan. Our production will increase by over 2,000%, our land base

will increase 775%, and the company's PDP reserves will grow by more than

1,300% compared to our 2020 year end reserves.

GBC AG: Can you explain to us what led you to target these assets and how

long you worked on materialising this acquisition?

John Jeffrey: With the fluctuation of commodity prices Saturn pivoted in

2020 to pursue potential accretive acquisitions. Upon extensive review

our team identified an asset that had strong cashflow and provided Saturn

with the development upside needed to support our growth strategy. Along

with being light oil, the formations we will be targeting and producing

from are in the top 3 most economic plays in North America.

GBC AG: Such deal cost, close to a 100M CAD, requires important financing.

Can you explain us how you were able to generate value for shareholders by

limiting dilution while multiplying by 20 times the amount of barrel

produced per day?

John Jeffrey: We internally evaluated what would be best for shareholders

in the debt/equity ratio on this transaction. Obviously it was important

to Saturn to reward shareholders who've supported us through the years

while giving them the ability to further participate in the growth of our

company. We also wanted to ensure the fiscal strength of Saturn with

regards to its debt obligations. This asset has all senior debt related to

this transaction paid off within the next 24 months, which provides the

perfect balance to reward our shareholders in the future without being to

dilutive.

GBC AG: Should investors be worried about the debt following the

acquisition?

John Jeffrey: As previously mentioned the acquisition assets have the

ability to pay off all senior debt within the next 2 years. How does

Saturn ensure this? We are hedging up to 85% of our blowdown production

over the next 4 years. This ensures stakeholders certainty and limits

Saturn risk to commodity prices.

GBC AG: Such hedging allows you to focus your energy on operations. How do

you plan to integrate the assets in Saturn Oil & Gas and what is the

roadmap?

John Jeffrey: Our senior team has over 30 years experience working in the

operated fields we are acquiring. Current team has extensive experience on

these specific operated fields. This asset will be the foundation of the

new look Saturn, we will be focused on increasing growth while building on

Saturn's existing environmental, social and governance performance. We hope

to use this asset as a springboard to increase our production through more

acquisitions and development.

GBC AG: Saturn Oil & Gas will generate important amount of positive

cashflow after the closing of the transaction. How do you plan to use the

capital produced?

John Jeffrey: For the first year, we will be using the majority of the

capital to pay down our debt and to do a number of workovers and re-

activations on existing wells. This will increase production while spending

minimal capital and take advantage of neglected fields with large

potentials and upsides. As our debt is paid down we will start transi-

tioning to both organic growth and looking at new opportunities for

creative acquisitions.

GBC AG: In a previous interview we discussed of potential acquisition

opportunity when the barrel of oil was at 45$ USD. Now that the barrel is

over 65$ USD, do you believe that acquisition opportunities are still

available?

John Jeffrey: I feel the downturn in the global economy and oil market has

left a lot of companies struggling and on the verge of collapse. With the

increase in oil price and by surviving the global downturn this gives

Saturn an enormous advantage to be able to take advantage of opportunities

that weren't existent pre-2020.

GBC AG: Where do you see the price of oil in the next 12, 24 and 26 months?

John Jeffrey: With more of the population getting vaccinated and

governments re-opening their countries and economies, I feel the global

demand on oil will continue to increase and reserves will decline. This

will have a positive effect on oil prices and hopefully we will be $70/bbl

by the end of the year.

GBC AG: Last but not least, what are your thoughts on the ESG movement in

the modern society?

John Jeffrey: I think it's great that companies are being held more

responsible for their environmental and social impact on today's society.

Saturn wants to be in the forefront of this change and we look forward to

and embrace the challenges that it takes to operate while reducing our

carbon footprint and increasing our position as a positive social leader.

GBC AG: John Jeffrey, thank you very much for the interview.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22451.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Date (time) of completion of English version: 14/05/2021 (01:51 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 14/05/2021 (02:30 pm)

-übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.