Original-Research: SunMirror AG - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu SunMirror AG

Unternehmen: SunMirror AG

ISIN: CH0396131929

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 21.04.2021

Kursziel: EUR 174,30 (bisher EUR 68,90)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Placement of a convertible bond and LOI for a capital increase

We reiterate our Buy rating for SunMirror and increase our fully diluted

price target to EUR 174.30 per share from EUR 68.90 on lower discount rates

and a strong raise in peer group multiples. We see additional short- and

medium-term upside potential, should the management decide for a trade sale

of its most valuable mineral reserve, Cape Lambert South, to a strategic

investor or succeed in exploiting that asset in a capital-efficient manner.

Additional upside to our price target could arise, should the company use

the proceeds from the capital increase for acquiring further strategic

mineral assets significantly below market values.

Last week, SunMirror announced the issuance of convertible bonds with a

nominal value of USD 10.0 million. With a conversion price of CHF 70 per

share, the convertible bonds entitle their holders to acquire 133,305

bearer shares with a par value of CHF 1.00. According to the management,

the convertible bonds which will run until 30 May 2022 have been fully

allocated. The net proceeds will be used for general operational purposes,

for the expansion of the company's portfolio and business activities in

tier-one jurisdictions, namely in Australia and Europe, according to

company information.

In addition, SunMirror has received a letter of intent from Barracuda Group

to subscribe to 1 million new shares from a capital increase in a private

placement. Similar to the convertible bond, the subscription price of the

shares is CHF 70, excluding subscription rights of current shareholders.

According to the company, the proceeds from the capital increase will be

used for an expansion of the current portfolio and business activities in

tier-one jurisdictions.

We value SunMirror by using a proprietary sum-of-the-parts valuation of the

three mineral assets (primary valuation method). Eliminating our previous

discounts which reflected the low transparency of the company's business

model and applying up-to-date peer group multiples, we calculate a sum-of-

the-parts value of EUR 216.9 million (previously EUR 78.4 million) which

translates into an equity value of EUR 174.30 per share (based on 1.244

million outstanding shares, fully diluted count of the convertible bonds

but excluding the shares from the capital increase which has not yet been

executed). Given the strong share price performance following our

initiation report published in September 2020 with a price of EUR 1.70 per

share, our new price target represents a further share price performance of

11.7%. We reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of SunMirror AG.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22335.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

