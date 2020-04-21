^

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 2.70 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2020

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Q1 figures 2020 significantly above our expectations, forecasts for 2020

and 2021 raised, old price target reached, new price target raised to

EUR2.70

According to preliminary figures, The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) generated a

significant increase in revenues to EUR 7.0 million (previous year: EUR 0.6

million) in the first quarter of 2020. It is particularly noteworthy that

this is exclusively trade and service revenue, which is therefore fully

attributable to the operating business. The basis for this development is

the significant increase in the number of active accounts, which has

doubled since the beginning of the year and as a result of that the trading

volume has been expanded to a new quarterly record of EUR 23 billion. After

the 2019 financial year was marked by substantial restructuring, NAGA had

shown a positive trend, particularly at the end of the past financial year,

with operating revenues rising to EUR2.5 million in the fourth quarter. In

this respect, Q1 2020 must be seen as a continuation of this development,

which was also positively influenced by the high volatility currently

prevailing on the capital markets.

With preliminary EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million (previous year: EUR -2.8

million) and EBIT of EUR 2.2 million (previous year: EUR -3.9 million), the

operating break-even point was significantly exceeded. Although NAGA has

implemented significant cost savings in the course of its restructuring, we

did not expect to reach the break-even point until the course of the coming

financial year 2021.

The product and customer acquisition strategy was more successful than we

had anticipated. In the course of the reorganization, NAGA had transferred

its product range to a uniform platform, with a strong focus on traditional

securities trading within the framework of its own social trading platform

'NAGA Trader'. In addition, the implemented partner program, in which

important 'pro-users' act as catalysts for the cost-effective acquisition

of new customers, appears to be very successful. Finally, the international

market offensive, which was recently extended to Uruguay and China, also

contributed important growth impulses.

The preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2020, which are well above

our expectations, make it necessary to adjust our forecasts for 2020 and

2021. Based on the expectation that the high volatilities could continue

until at least the middle of the year, we expect sales revenues of EUR

20.21 million in 2020 (old forecast: EUR 10.61 million). On the basis of

the forecasts, which have thus been raised significantly, we expect

revenues in 2021 to also be significantly higher at EUR 24.25 million

(previously: EUR 14.66 million). The company should exceed the break-even

point in both financial years.

We have adjusted our DCF valuation model and calculated a new price target

of EUR 2.70 (previously: EUR 1.75). Although the NAGA share has performed

very positively compared to our last research report (see report dated 21

November 19), with a price increase of 143 %, and has reached our old price

target, based on the new price target a further price potential of 58.8 %

is calculated. We thus continue to assign the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/20579.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Date (Time) of completion: 20/04/20 (1:00 pm)

Date (Time) first distribution: 21/04/20 (10:00 am)

