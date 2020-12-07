Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 4.30 Euro

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Strong sales and earnings growth continued in third quarter; forecasts and

price target increased

With the publication of the preliminary half-year figures for 2020, it was

already known that The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) had achieved the operational

turn-around. After comparatively low sales and a negative earnings level in

the previous year, the now published half-year report shows strong sales

and earnings growth. In total, revenues increased almost sevenfold to EUR

11.67 million (previous year: EUR 1.67 million) and EBITDA was again

clearly in the black at EUR 3.87 million (previous year: EUR -4.58

million). The fact that an EBITDA margin of 33.1% was achieved despite

increased sales activities is particularly noteworthy. On the one hand,

this demonstrates the high scalability of the main product NAGA Trader,

which focuses on online brokerage. On the other hand, the company had

significantly and sustainably reduced its cost structures in 2019 as part

of a restructuring programme.

Even though the volatilities and thus high transaction figures in the

course of the Covid 19 pandemic contributed to the success of the NAGA

Trader, the significant increase in the number of new customers to 46,000

was also due to the accelerated and focused activities of the company. Over

EUR 26 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million) in new deposits were made

and the trading volume represented by the NAGA Trader increased

significantly to around EUR 50 billion (previous year: EUR 16.5 billion).

The momentum shown in the first half of the year continued in the third

quarter of 2020. Despite a calming of the capital markets, revenues of

EUR7.1 million and EBITDA of EUR1.9 million (EBITDA margin: 26.8%) were

achieved in the summer quarter. After nine months in 2020, revenue totalled

EUR18.7 million and EBITDA EUR5.8 million. The NAGA management recently

reaffirmed the forecasts published in July 2020, according to which

revenues of between EUR 22 and 24 million and EBITDA of between EUR 5.5 and

6.0 million are to be achieved on a full-year basis. When compared to the

figures achieved after nine months, it becomes clear that these forecasts

should be easily achievable. Particularly as the current fourth quarter is

again characterised by rising transaction figures due to various factors

(US presidential election; second Covid-19-wave).

We are adjusting our previous forecasts for 2020 upwards. We now expect

revenues of EUR 24.89 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 23.75 million)

and EBITDA of EUR 6.49 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 5.85 million).

This forecast increase provides a higher basis for our specific forecasts

for the next two financial years, which we are also raising. The basis for

our expected revenue growth of 50% (2021e) and 17.5% (2022e) is the

increasing awareness of the NAGA Trader and the company's expansion

activities. In addition to the market entry in China, activities in

Australia and South America, with the associated additional sales

potential, are to be launched from the coming financial year.

As part of our DCF valuation model, we have calculated a new price target

of EUR4.30 (previously: EUR3.75) per share. Based on the current share

price, we assign a BUY rating.

