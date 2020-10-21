Rating des Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+
bestätigt
Hamburg (ots) - Euler Hermes Rating bewertet das Emittentenrating des
Erftverbands Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+ . Der Ausblick für
dieses Rating ist stabil.
Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die Bonitätseinstufung des Erftverbands
Körperschaft des öffentlichen Rechts mit A+. Maßgebend für die Einschätzung der
Analysten ist die sehr hohe wasserpolitische sowie wirtschaftliche Bedeutung für
die kommunalen Träger und NRW, die gesetzliche Beitrags- und
Gebührenfinanzierung der Aufgaben, der äußerst hohe Integrationsgrad und die
hohe Bonität der öffentlichen Verbandsträger. Das Geschäftsrisiko des Verbands
wird von Euler Hermes Rating durch den interkommunalen sondergesetzlichen
Versorgungsauftrag in der Abwasserbehandlung und Rohwasserbereitstellung, die
Pflichtmitgliedschaften der ansässigen Kommunen und Industrieunternehmen sowie
den Anschluss- und Benutzungszwang der Endabnehmer als gering eingeschätzt. Das
Finanzrisiko wird von der Agentur durch die gesicherten Cashflows durch die
Verbandsstruktur, die solide Kapitalbasis und die sehr gute finanzielle
Flexibilität als moderat bewertet. Die Ratingagentur erwartet eine stabile
Entwicklung des Ratings.
Der Erftverband entsorgt und reinigt in seinem gesetzlich festgelegten
Verbandsgebiet des 105 km langen Flusses Erft (inklusive Nebenflüsse insgesamt
1.918 km²) das Abwasser von rd. 1,07 Mio. Einwohnern. Zur Wahrnehmung der
hoheitlichen Aufgaben ist der Verband in der Region insbesondere für den Betrieb
von 32 Kläranlagen und 4 Kanalnetzen der Kommunen Rommerskirchen, Zülpich,
Meckenheim und Weilerswist (ab 2021) zuständig. Der Erftverband erzielte in 2019
mit 267 Mitgliedern und 558 Mitarbeitern Umsatzerlöse von EUR 108 Mio.
Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind
auf eulerhermes-rating.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.
https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichungen/erftverband-koerperschaft-des-oeffentlic
hen-rechts/
Euler Hermes Rating (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische
Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet. Sie ist gemäß
Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und Europäischen Rates
als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit
Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt.
Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Euler Hermes SA, der
weltweiten Marktführerin für Kreditversicherungen und ein Unternehmen der
Allianz SE.
