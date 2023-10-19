^

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

ISIN: LI1147158318

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of

milongroup, a strategic move that solidifies the company's position in the

healthcare sector. As part of this development, mid-term forecast

adjustments are currently underway.

At an extraordinary general meeting, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG greenlit the

acquisition of milongroup, marking a significant expansion of the company's

offerings in the realm of healthcare solutions. To facilitate this growth,

the company increased its share capital from 1.00 million CHF to 2.92

million CHF. This was achieved through the issuance of 19.20 million new

registered shares, each with a nominal value of 0.10 CHF per share and an

issue price of 5.8325 CHF per share, against a contribution in kind. An

expert report assessed the company value of Milongroup at 111.98 million

CHF. Milongroup, operating in the fitness and healthcare sector, achieved a

revenue of 29.44 million euros in the last fiscal year, with a net profit

of 1.02 million euros. Milongroup is known for its high-quality, highly

digitized fitness equipment in the B2B segment. The integration of

milongroup presents significant growth opportunities through cross-selling,

expanding into new customer segments, internationalization, and

digitization. This strategic move transforms EasyMotionSkin into a holistic

healthcare provider, serving both the B2B and B2C segments and expanding

its product offerings.

Milongroup stands as a leading provider in the professional training

sector, bringing together the brands milon and five. The company offers

comprehensive training solutions to studios and healthcare facilities

worldwide, characterized by innovative equipment and modern methodologies.

The training philosophy is grounded in contemporary sports science and

physiotherapeutic knowledge, delivering an ideal blend of strength and

flexibility training suitable for people of all ages and fitness goals.

This approach enables personalized and effective training for operators,

trainers, and trainees. Furthermore, their electronically controlled

Q-devices are registered as active medical devices and adhere to the

European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), making them suitable for use in

hospitals and clinics.

The strategic move's objective is to establish a comprehensive health

technology conglomerate dedicated to enhancing well-being in various

domains, including physical fitness, agility, health, and the potential

extension of individuals' lifespans.

The acquisition has brought significant changes to the company's outlook

and scale. We anticipate releasing a new mid-term forecast in the near

future.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27889.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 18.10.2023 (19:10)

Date (time) of first distribution: 19.10.2023 (11:00)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°