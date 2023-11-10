^

Original-Research: Westwing Group AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Westwing Group AG

Unternehmen: Westwing Group AG

ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 10.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 19,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler

Top and bottom line recovery in full swing, est. & PT chg.

Westwing released strong Q3 results and lifted its FY 2023 adj. EBITDA

guidance. Q3 sales increased by 5.2% yoy to EUR 92.9m (eNuW: EUR 91.3m),

indicating a sequential improvement versus Q2 (-1.2% yoy). Sales in DACH

returned to growth (3.6% yoy vs. -5.5% yoy in Q2), while International

improved sequentially to 6.5% yoy (vs. 5.6% yoy in Q2). Following several

quarters of decline, the number of active customers grew by 0.8% qoq to

1.26m (vs. -1% qoq in Q2). Westwing was able to boost share of wallet by

increasing GMV per customer by 6% yoy to EUR 377, demonstrating Westwing's

loyal customer base and fruitful efforts to improve customer experience and

product offering.

Adj. EBITDA was better than expected and came in at EUR 2.4m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m)

versus EUR -4.4m in Q3 22, delivering the fourth profitable quarter in a row

and reflecting that efficiency measures are bearing fruit and the company

successfully increases its private label share (48% of GMV in Q3 vs. 44% in

Q3 2022). Consequently, adj. EBITDA margin rose by 7.6pp yoy to 2.6% and

FCF strongly improved to EUR 3m in Q3 (vs. EUR -1m in Q3 22) mainly driven by

more efficient working capital.

Westwing confirmed its FY 2023 revenue guidance, still expecting the upper

half of its sales target, ranging from -9% to 2% yoy or EUR 390 to 440m (eNuW

new: EUR 438m, eCons new: EUR 432.7m). However, the company raised its FY 2023

adj. EBITDA guidance (previously EUR 4 - 13m) and now expects to achieve an

adj. EBITDA of EUR 13 - 19m for the full year (eNuW new: EUR 20m, eCons new: EUR

14.2m) with a margin of 3 - 4.6% (eNuW new: 4.5%, eCons new: 3.3%). The

lifted adj. EBITDA guidance is based on stronger than expected preliminary

October results and hence a better outlook for Q4 2023. FCF is expected to

turn significantly positive in FY 2023 (eNuW: EUR ~20m) driven by improved

profitability and lower inventory levels.

Overall, Westwing's better-than-expected Q3 results indicate that the

company seems to have passed the trough. During the earnings call,

management reaffirmed its view that the company is on track to continue top

and bottom line yoy growth in Q4 2023 thanks to promising indications from

OneWestwing and ongoing efficiency measures. Given that Q4 is typically

Westwing's strongest quarter, FY 2023 adj. EBITDA guidance looks

conservative, in our view.

BUY, changed PT EUR 19.00 (old: EUR 18.00), based on DCF.

